Watch Ben Simmons Get Booed During Warmups Before Nets-76ers Game
The Philadelphia 76ers fans booed Ben Simmons durning warmups before their game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers for the team's first game since their blockbuster trade last month.
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game, but he is in the arena, and the fans booed him during warmups.
The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.