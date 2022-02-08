Skip to main content
Suns And Bulls Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference with a 42-10 record. 

They are 9-1 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Bulls, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-20 record in 53 games. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

