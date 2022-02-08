Suns And Bulls Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference with a 42-10 record.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Bulls, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-20 record in 53 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

