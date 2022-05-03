Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 1

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off on Monday evening in Arizona for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series, and for the contest the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Suns advanced to the second-round after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in six games in the first-round.

Devin Booker injured his hamstring in Game 2, and then did not return until Game 6.

As for the Mavs, they beat the Utah Jazz in six games, and they were also without Luka Doncic for three games of their series.

They went an impressive 2-1 without Doncic.

The past two seasons the Mavs have lost in the first-round to the Los Angeles Clippers, and this is the first time that they have been to the second-round since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

The Suns had been on a 10-year playoff drought prior to last season, but they made the NBA Finals last year in Chris Paul's first season with the franchise.

They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

However, they picked up right where they left off this year as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they had the best record in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball