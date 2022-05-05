Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 2

Skip to main content

Suns And Mavericks Starting Lineups For Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. 

The Suns won the first game on Monday evening in Arizona by a score of 121-114 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.  

For Game 2, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

The Suns finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA. 

They had been on a ten-year drought from the NBA Playoffs, but last season Chris Paul helped lead them (in his first season with the Suns) to the NBA Finals. 

As for the Mavs, they finished their regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd is in his first season as their head coach, and this is the first time since 2011 that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs. 

In 2011, Kidd was a player for the Mavs and helped lead them to the NBA Championship. 

