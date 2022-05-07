Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 3
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Texas, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The Suns won the first two games of the series at home in Arizona, and in the most recent game they won 129-109.
Luka Doncic has scored 80 points in the first two games, but it has not mattered as the Suns team has overwhelmed the Mavs.
Last season, they made the NBA Finals and this year they finished with the best record in the entire NBA.
In the first-round of the playoffs the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.
Devin Booker had been injured for three of the games in the series, but returned for Game 6 to help close out the Pelicans.
As for the Mavs, they beat the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round, and they were without Doncic for three of those games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.