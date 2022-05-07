Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 3.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Texas, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Suns won the first two games of the series at home in Arizona, and in the most recent game they won 129-109.

Luka Doncic has scored 80 points in the first two games, but it has not mattered as the Suns team has overwhelmed the Mavs.

Last season, they made the NBA Finals and this year they finished with the best record in the entire NBA.

In the first-round of the playoffs the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.

Devin Booker had been injured for three of the games in the series, but returned for Game 6 to help close out the Pelicans.

As for the Mavs, they beat the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round, and they were without Doncic for three of those games.

Related stories on NBA basketball