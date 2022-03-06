Suns And Bucks Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have both announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.
As for the Bucks, they are 39-25 in 64 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks beat the Suns in the NBA Finals last season to win the championship.
