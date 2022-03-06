Skip to main content
Suns And Bucks Starting Lineups

Suns And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have both announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have both announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.  

As for the Bucks, they are 39-25 in 64 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The Bucks beat the Suns in the NBA Finals last season to win the championship.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16377109_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Spin Move In Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17667327_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Smooth Crossover In Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Latest Loss

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago