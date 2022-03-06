Suns And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.

As for the Bucks, they are 39-25 in 64 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks beat the Suns in the NBA Finals last season to win the championship.

