Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the night as the best team in the entire NBA with an impressive 54-14 record in 68 games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

