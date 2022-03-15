Skip to main content
Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups.

The Phoenix Suns are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.     

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Suns come into the night as the best team in the entire NBA with an impressive 54-14 record in 68 games.      

Meanwhile, the Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

