Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Friday night's game in Louisiana.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will square off in Louisiana on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The injury reports for both teams can also be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 49-10 record in 59 games. 

They are the top seed in the west with a 6.5 game lead over the Golden State Warriors. 

The Pelicans are the 12th seed in west with a 23-36 record.  

