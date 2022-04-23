Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 on Friday evening.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off on Friday evening in Louisiana for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The series did not have a lot of anticipation leading up, but it's now one of the most intriguing matchups currently in the playoffs.

The series is tied at 1-1 after the Pelicans picked up a huge road win in Game 2 on Tuesday evening, and Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury.

He did not return to the game, and has been ruled out for Game 3.

Therefore, the Pelicans have a legitimate chance to take a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 4 also on their home court.

The Suns finished their season as the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans finished the year as the ninth seed.

However, they beat the Spurs and Clippers in the play-in tournament to get into the NBA Playoffs as the eighth and final seed in the west.

They are also playing without their best player Zion Williamson, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.

