Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening in Louisiana.
The Suns have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Games 3 to retake the lead.
The Pelicans had tied up the series with a massive road upset last Tuesday evening.
For Game 4, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also finished with the best record in the entire NBA for the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
They made it all the way to the NBA Finals last summer, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
As for the Pelicans, they finished the season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and then won their way through the play-in tournament (beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers) to seal the eighth and final seed.
They have been very impressive considering they started out their season 1-12 in the first 13 games of the year, and they have also played without Zion Williamson for the entire season so far.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.