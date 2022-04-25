Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Game 4.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening in Louisiana.

The Suns have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Games 3 to retake the lead.

The Pelicans had tied up the series with a massive road upset last Tuesday evening.

For Game 4, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also finished with the best record in the entire NBA for the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

They made it all the way to the NBA Finals last summer, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

As for the Pelicans, they finished the season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and then won their way through the play-in tournament (beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers) to seal the eighth and final seed.

They have been very impressive considering they started out their season 1-12 in the first 13 games of the year, and they have also played without Zion Williamson for the entire season so far.

