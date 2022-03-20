Suns And Kings Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Sunday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Suns against the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Kings can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the west with a 57-14 record in 71 games.

As for the Kings, they are the 13th seed in the west with a 25-47 record in the 72 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball