Suns And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns are in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

As for the Wizards, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are 41-10, which is the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games, and coming off of an 11-game winning streak that was snapped on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference at 24-27.

Related stories on NBA basketball