Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz in Arizona, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz in Arizona on Sunday afternoon, and their starting lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Aaron Holiday, who had been listed as questionable, is not on the injury report anymore.

The Suns come into the game as by far the best team in the NBA with a 49-11 record in the 60 games that they have played.

The next closest team to them in the entire NBA is the Golden State Warriors, who are six games behind with a 43-17 record on the season in 60 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball