BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are signing Ish Wainwright  to a two-way contract.
Charania: "Free agent Ish Wainwright has agreed to a two-way NBA contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, his agents Jim Tanner and Deirunas Visockas of Tandem told @TheAthletic @Stadium."

The 27-year-old played in 45 games for the Suns last season, and averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.   

The Suns are currently one of the best teams in the NBA, and they finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference.  

They had the best record in the NBA, so they were the top seed heading into the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games, and then took a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

However, Luka Doncic and the Mavs went 4-1 the rest of the way, and beat the Suns in a Game 7 on their home floor in Arizona. 

The Mavs would then lose in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. 

In 2021, the Suns ended a ten-year playoff drought, and Chris Paul helped them make a run all the way to the NBA Finals. 

They ended up losing in six games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and they also blew a 2-0 lead in that series. 

After falling behind 2-0, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks roared back to win four straight games and take home the 2021 NBA Championship. 

