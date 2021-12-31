Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Devin Booker Became The 7th Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday evening, and during the game Booker made NBA history.
    The Phoenix Suns crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 in Arizona on Wednesday evening, and advanced to 27-7, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA. 

    All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had an incredible game scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and blocking two shots.  

    He also shot 50% from the field, and 50% from the three-point range.  

    In fact, that was not even the most impressive thing he did all night. 

    He also became the seventh youngest player in NBA history (25-years-old and 61 days) to score 10,000 points.    

    The accomplishment can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN Stats & Info.

    Booker and the Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and this year they are once again one of the contenders to win an NBA Championship. 

