Here's The Players Available For The Warriors Against The Spurs

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

The full list of players that they will have available for the game on Tuesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in Texas on Monday night 122-108, so their game against the Spurs is the second night of a back-to-back.

They come into Tuesday night with a 38-13 record in the 51 games that they have played, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns currently have a three-game lead over the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.

