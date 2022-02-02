Skip to main content
Here's The Players Available For The Warriors Against The Spurs

Here's The Players Available For The Warriors Against The Spurs

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are facing off on Tuesday night in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are facing off on Tuesday night in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.   

The full list of players that they will have available for the game on Tuesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in Texas on Monday night 122-108, so their game against the Spurs is the second night of a back-to-back. 

They come into Tuesday night with a 38-13 record in the 51 games that they have played, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.  

The Phoenix Suns currently have a three-game lead over the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Players Available For The Warriors Against The Spurs

just now
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram About Tom Brady Retiring

45 seconds ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Injury Update

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17490098_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Nets-Suns Game

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17565881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17286719_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

44 minutes ago
USATSI_16077011_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game

45 minutes ago