Here's The Photo The Suns Tweeted Of Chris Paul And Steph Curry

Check Out The Photo The Suns Tweeted Of Chris Paul And Steph Curry
The Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and during the game the Suns tweeted out a photo.
The photo of Steph Curry and Chris Paul can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.
Prior to making the NBA Finals last season, the Suns had been one of the worst teams in the NBA for a long time.
Meanwhile, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons before missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
While Curry and Paul have had many battles in the playoffs (when Paul was with the Clippers and Rockets), the Suns and Warriors have not recently been good at the same time until now.
The Suns won the game 104-96 to advance to 18-3 on the season, and win their 17th straight game.
The Warriors fell to 18-3 with the loss.
Paul had 15 points, six rebounds and 11 assists, while Curry had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.
