Suns Injury Report For Game With Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Phoenix Suns are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday evening
The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Devin Booker will miss his sixth straight game due to a hamstring injury, while Deandre Ayton is not on the injury report after being listed as questionable with an illness earlier in the day.
The Suns come into the game with a 21-5 record, and have the second most wins in the entire NBA.
They only trail the Golden State Warriors, who have 22 wins.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are off to a tough start to the season, because they have an 11-16 record and have dealt with injuries to key players.
