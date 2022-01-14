Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report On Friday

The Phoenix Suns are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

They have also released their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Coming into the game, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 31-9 record in 40 games, and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off of a fantastic season last year when they made the NBA Finals.

As for the Pacers, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference at 15-27.

