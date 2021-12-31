Suns Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Phoenix Suns are in Boston, Massachusetts, taking on the Celtics on Friday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Suns against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns and Golden State Warriors are tied for the best record in the NBA at 27-7 in each of their first 34 games.

Since the Warriors do not play on Friday, if the Suns beat the Celtics they will gain the top seed and the best record in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they appear as a real contender to get back there.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 16-19 record.

