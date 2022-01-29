Suns Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Arizona, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
They will once again be without Deandre Ayton, who is out due to an ankle injury.
Coming into the game, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 38-9 record in 47 games.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have a three-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top spot.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 24-24 in 48 games so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed int he Western Conference.
