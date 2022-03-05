Suns Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Knicks.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New York Knicks in Arizona on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Suns against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 50-12 record in the 62 games that they have played.
They made the NBA Finals last season, and look like a team who is poised to make it back there this season.
As for the Knicks, they are one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA, and have a 25-37 record in the 62 games that they have played.
