Suns Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Arizona on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.      

The full lineup for the Suns against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.     

The Suns come into the game after a big win in Miami against the Heat on Wednesday, and they have the best record in the entire NBA at 53-13 in the 66 games that they have played so far this season.  

They are on a two-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, they are once again a contender to win the NBA Title this season.  

