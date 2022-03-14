Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Suns against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 53-14 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and 28-8 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Arizona.
Last season, the Suns made the NBA Finals, which was the first time that the franchise had made the playoffs in a decade.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.