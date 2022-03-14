Skip to main content
Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Suns against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 53-14 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far. 

They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and 28-8 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Arizona. 

Last season, the Suns made the NBA Finals, which was the first time that the franchise had made the playoffs in a decade. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16418604_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_17856502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17886733_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said About Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_10105954_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_16377319
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Warriors

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17878981_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted About Jonathan Kuminga

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving Walking Into Nets-Knicks Game As A Fan

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Said About Kevin Durant's Incredible Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago