Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Suns against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 53-14 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and 28-8 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Arizona.

Last season, the Suns made the NBA Finals, which was the first time that the franchise had made the playoffs in a decade.

The Related stories on NBA basketball