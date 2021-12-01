Suns Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are playing on Tuesday night in Arizona, and the two teams could not be meeting at a more perfect time.

The Warriors are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have an 18-2 record in their first 20 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Suns, they began the year 1-3, but are now a 16-game winning streak and have a 17-3 record in their first 20 games of the season.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.

The Suns are coming off of a win over the Nets in Brooklyn, and the Warriors are coming off of a win over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

