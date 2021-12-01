Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Golden State Warriors.
    The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are playing on Tuesday night in Arizona, and the two teams could not be meeting at a more perfect time.

    The Warriors are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have an 18-2 record in their first 20 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

    As for the Suns, they began the year 1-3, but are now a 16-game winning streak and have a 17-3 record in their first 20 games of the season. 

    For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.

    The Suns are coming off of a win over the Nets in Brooklyn, and the Warriors are coming off of a win over the Clippers in Los Angeles. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

