Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball