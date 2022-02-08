Suns Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are playing the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Suns against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

They will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton.

Meanwhile, their final injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Frank Kaminsky, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, Cameron Payne and Abdel Nader have all been ruled out for Tuesday.

The Suns come into the game after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Monday night, and are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak, while going 9-1 in their last ten games.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 43-10 record.

