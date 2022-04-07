Suns Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns enter the night as the top seed in the Western Conference with a 66-13 record in 79 games played on the year.
