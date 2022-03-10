Skip to main content
Suns Starting Lineup Against The Heat

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Phoenix Suns are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.         

The full lineup for the Suns against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Devin Booker will make his return to the lineup after missing the last four games due to health and safety protocols.   

However, the team still remains without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who is out due to a thumb injury. 

The Suns come into the night as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the Western Conference with a 52-13 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16419259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_15783557_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Heat's Injury Report

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Magic-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17782091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17516310_168388303_lowres
News

Is Devin Booker Playing Against The Heat?

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17028396
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago