Suns Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Phoenix Suns are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Suns against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Devin Booker will make his return to the lineup after missing the last four games due to health and safety protocols.

However, the team still remains without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who is out due to a thumb injury.

The Suns come into the night as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the Western Conference with a 52-13 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.

