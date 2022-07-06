Skip to main content
Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade

The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them Jock Landale.  

The deal was about as small as a trade can be, because the Suns only gave up "cash considerations." 

The 26-year-old averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs last season.  

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while the Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

