Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them Jock Landale.

The deal was about as small as a trade can be, because the Suns only gave up "cash considerations."

The 26-year-old averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs last season.

The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while the Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

