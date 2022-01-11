The Phoenix Suns Have Signed An NBA Veteran For The Rest Of The Season
The Phoenix Suns have signed center Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season, and the announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.
The veteran had played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, prior to joining the Suns.
He had been recently signed on a 10-day contract, but in the three games he played he averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
Clearly, he played well, and the Suns made the move to keep him for the remainder of the season.
The 29-year-old was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Bobcats, and is in his 11th NBA season.
The Suns are coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals last season, and are 30-9, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.
