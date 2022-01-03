Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    January 3, 2022
The Phoenix Suns Signed An NBA Veteran
    The Phoenix Suns have signed Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract.
    The Phoenix Suns announced on Saturday that they have signed Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.  

    Biyombo has played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and now the Suns. 

    He is 29-years-old and this is his 11th season in the NBA. 

    His debut with the Suns was on Sunday against his former team (the Hornets) and in the game he played 18 minutes, and scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out one assist, and got one steal and one block. 

    The Suns are 28-8 in 36 games this season, and are the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors by a half-game. 

