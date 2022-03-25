Irving Has Super High Praise For Booker

The Phoenix Suns knocked off the Denver Nuggets by a score of 140-130 on Thursday evening in Colorado, and Devin Booker exploded for 49 points and ten assists in the big win.

After the game, Kyrie Irving sent out tweet about Booker, which can be seen embedded below.

The NBA Champion had high praise for Booker in the tweet, calling him an MVP.

The Suns advanced to 60-14 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season, which is the best record in the entire NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.

As for Irving and the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far.

