Trail Blazers And Bulls Starting Lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois at the United Center on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Trail Blazers come into Sunday as the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and are 21-28 in 49 games so far this season.

As for the Bulls, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 30-18 record in the 48 games that they have played so far this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball