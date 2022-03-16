Trail Blazers And Knicks Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-41 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played.

