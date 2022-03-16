Skip to main content
Trail Blazers And Knicks Starting Lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.     

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-41 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

