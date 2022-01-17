Trail Blazers And Magic Starting Lineup

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Florida, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Trail Blazers come into the game with a 17-25 record, and are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They were expected to be a much better team, but have had injuries, and have overall just underperformed.

As for the Magic, they are the worst team in the NBA with an 8-36 record in 44 games on the season.

