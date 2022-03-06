Skip to main content
Here Are The Players Available For The Trail Blazers Against The Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, and the players they will have available for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Trail Blazers come into the game with a 25-37 record in the 62 games that they have played so far this season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.   

They have dealt with a multitude of injuries to key players this season, and they also traded veteran shooting guard C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans last month. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 35-29 record in the 64 games that they have played this season. 

