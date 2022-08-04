Portland Trail Blazers, Norvel Pelle Agree To Training Camp Deal

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers and Norvel Pelle agreed to a training camp deal on Wednesday night.

Pelle, 29, has spent a total of three seasons in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

Beginning his professional career in 2013 after going undrafted, Pelle played for the Delaware 87ers in the NBA Developmental League and he even played overseas in China, Lebanon and Italy before getting a chance to play in the NBA.

This past year, Pelle played in a total of just three games with the Jazz after signing a 10-day contract in January with Utah. In these three games, Pelle played a total of 19 minutes, going 3-5 from the floor and scoring 6 points.

At the expiration of this deal with the Jazz, he rejoined the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League. With the Charge, Norvel Pelle averaged 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in a total of nine games.

Having both two-way slots open for the 2022-23 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are bringing Pelle in with the intention of having him compete for one of these spots in training camp, which is set to begin at some point near the end of September.

Portland went 27-55 during the 2021-22 season, their worst record since they went 21-61 during the 2005-06 season.

With Damian Lillard returning from abdominal surgery and the team acquiring Jerami Grant this offseason, the Trail Blazers are hopeful that they can turn their recent misfortunes around quickly and get back to being a playoff competitor in the Western Conference.