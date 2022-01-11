Skip to main content
Here's What Nassir Little Tweeted After Controversial Play Involving Kyrie Irving

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in Oregon, and during the game Nassir Little committed a controversial play on Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving played his second game of the season on Monday night in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.  

The Nets lost the game 114-108, and fell to 25-14 on the season, but are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

During the game, there was a controversy involving the play between Nassir Little and Kyrie Irving. 

Little made a hustle play to dive for the ball, but ended up tripping up Irving. 

The video of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Dave Early. 

Little quote tweeted the tweet with the clip of the play, and what he said can be seen in the tweet embedded below.  

Little's tweet said: "I would never hurt someone on purpose, I have the utmost respect for Kyrie! But y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and id do it again. Idgaf what y’all talkin about" 

