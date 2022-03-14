Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Georgia on Monday evening to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Blazers against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

They come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-40 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

In their last ten games they have gone 4-6, and they are 9-22 in the 31 games that they have played on the road away from Portland.

They have had a tough season as Damian Lillard has missed a large chunk of the year, and they also traded C.J. McCollum last month to the New Orleans Pelicans.

