Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Oregon on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Blazers come into the game with a disappointing record of 15-24 in 39 games, and they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and then have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

This season, they appear as if they won't even make the playoffs the way things have been going.

As for the Nets, they come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference at 25-13.

