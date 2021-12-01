Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Pistons Without Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Oregon on Tuesday night.

Coming into the game, the Trail Blazers are 10-11 in their first 21 games, and the Pistons are 4-17.

For the game, the Trail Blazers will be without their All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who has been ruled out.

The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup without Lillard, and the full lineup for Tuesday against the Pistons can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620.

In the last two seasons, the Trail Blazers have been knocked out of the postseason in the first round.

As for the Pistons, they have not been to the playoffs since 2019 when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

They are clearly in rebuilding mode for this season.

