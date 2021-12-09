Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

They are without their two best players in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum (see tweet below).

They also come into the game at just 11-13, and are trending in the wrong direction on the season with a first-year head coach and recently firing their General Manager.

As for the Warriors, they are tied for the best record in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns as both teams have a 20-4 record in their first 24 games.

Both the Trail Blazers and the Warriors faced off in the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and the Warriors won the series in a sweep.