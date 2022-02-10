Skip to main content
The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived veteran center Cody Zeller.

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived veteran center Cody Zeller.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a busy week, they have traded several key players, and on Tuesday they also waived center Cody Zeller.  

The team announced the massive trade that sent C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, and in the announcement they also announced that Zeller had been waived. 

The tweet from the team can be seen embedded below, and the announcement can be read here.   

It's been a rough season for the Trail Blazers, who are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-34 record.    

They made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, but have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.  

The pair of Damian Lillard and McCollum comes to an end, but they did have a huge amount of success together for a very long time.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17070258_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Veteran Player

just now
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

32 seconds ago
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

1 hour ago
USATSI_17284795_168388303_lowres
News

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Timberwolves-Kings Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Jazz

1 hour ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What? Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Cam Reddish

1 hour ago
USATSI_17118036_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

1 hour ago