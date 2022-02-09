Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers made a big trade on Tuesday that sent two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis from Indiana to Sacramento.

One of the big pieces in the trade was 21-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, who sent out a tweet after getting traded and his post can be seen embedded below.

Haliburton tweeted: "Sacramento, I love y’all! Can’t put all my feelings into words yet, but know I’m forever grateful and appreciative of each and every one of you."

The Kings are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-36 record in 56 games.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the NBA.

As for the Pacers, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-37 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball