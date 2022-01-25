Kings Starting Lineup Against The Celtics
The Sacramento Kings are facing off with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.
The Sacramento Kings are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings will be without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is out due to an ankle injury.
Coming into the game, the Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-30 record in 48 games played.
They have had an intriguing roster for several years, but never been able to make any traction in the standings.
Right now, they have the longest playoff drought in the entire NBA.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006.
