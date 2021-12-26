De'Aaron Fox's Status For Grizzlies-Kings Game

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in California, and for the game they will have their star point guard available.

De'Aaron Fox is available, and in the starting lineup for the game.

The status of Fox for the game, and the starting lineup for the Kings can be seen in two tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings come into the game with a 13-20 record in their first 33 games of the season, and are on a two-game losing streak (4-6 in their last ten games).

As for the Grizzlies, they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season with a 19-14 record, and they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

