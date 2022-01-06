Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hawks
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Kings come into the game with a 16-23 record in 39 games this season, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
As of right now, they would be the final spot in the play-in tournament.
The Kings have the longest playoff drought in the entire NBA, and have not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season.
As for the Hawks, they are coming off of a loss on Monday in Portland against the Trail Blazers, and come into the game with a 16-20 record.
