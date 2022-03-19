Kings Starting Lineup Against The Celtics
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Boston Celtics in California on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
They will be without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox for the game as he has been ruled out with a hand injury.
The Kings come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 25-46 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006 (the longest drought entire NBA).
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.