Kings Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Boston Celtics in California on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

They will be without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox for the game as he has been ruled out with a hand injury.

The Kings come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 25-46 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006 (the longest drought entire NBA).

