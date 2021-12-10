Publish date:
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Sacramento Kings are in North Carolina to take on the Hornets, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
There has not been a postseason appearance for the franchise since the 2005-06 season, and on the new season they have already fired their head coach Luke Walton, and are just 11-14 in their first 25 games of the season.
They have good young players and respected veterans, but once again look like team that probably does not make the postseason.
As for the Hornets, they are led by 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and are 14-13 in their first 27 games of the season.
